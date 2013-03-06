Injury Fix Introduces New Product and Amazing Results

Long Island, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/06/2013 -- Brad Walker is not one to randomly throw his name behind a product unless it is his own brand. This recently changed.



“Some of my customers are elite athletes with their bodies trained to top physical condition, so they already know the importance of good flexibility. However, a lot of my customers are not elite athletes and lack flexibility because of aging or injury. This is why I’ve looked for something to help them, and I found it in the Stretch Strap by Thera-Band,” said Brad Walker of Injury Fix.



The Stretch Strap is a relatively simple tool that produces amazing results for the athlete or anyone looking to increase flexibility. A variety of loop handles and a color coded number system makes stretching easy and fun; but more importantly, safe and effective. The Stretch Strap is perfect for foot and leg stretches, as well as other, more difficult stretches for injury prevention and conditioning.



While Walker is proud to carry and back the Stretch Strap for his company and brand, it is secondary to his primary work in the sports industry.



“There is yet to be a tool that functions as well as the human hand and the mind. I use a combination of both to help train athletes for top competition as well as help them overcome and prevent injury,” said Walker.



Walker has worked with triathlon participants, baseball players, squash players and motorcyclists to help them stay at the absolute pinnacle of their sport and competition.



“Good training is one thing, but good training starts with proper stretching and warm up. Without it, injuries can be more serious and take longer to recover. Neither is good for the elite athlete,” said Walker.



About InjuryFix:

Injury Fix was established way back in 1995 (originally called Walkerbout Health) to help people improve their health, fitness and sporting performance through improved stretching, flexibility and sports injury management; often neglected components of physical fitness.



