New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2021 -- The global Ink Additives Market was valued at USD 1.90 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2.82 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 5.1%. The study covers ink additives, which are used as mixing agents into inks for providing properties like speedy drying, high viscosity, enable uniform spreading, defect protection, etc. Recent emergence of e-commerce and packaging industry has paved the way for the development of the ink additives market, due to the high volume of printing and packaging operations taking place. The global ink additives market is heading towards products which cause less impact on the environment and provide increased shelf life to the end products.



Rising emergence of advertising and print media, wide scope of application in the food packaging, availability of public as well private funds for research, are some of the key factors propelling market growth in the industry. However, stringent government regulations, increasing awareness among population towards digital media, unavailability of homegrown manufacturers in some of the economies, associated health effects, are the major hinderance for market growth during 2019-2026.



The report further studies the significant trends and demands of the market in each key region of the market and analyzes the strategic steps and initiatives taken by the leading companies of the industry. Some of the major companies operating in the Ink Additives market and profiled in the report are:



BASF Germany, DOW Chemicals, Elementis, Munzing, Altana, Allnex, Evonik Industries AG, Arkema, Ashland, Raybo Chemicals.



The research study further covers the expansion and scope of the market in the key geographies across the globe. It assesses the scope of the market on a global as well as country-wise level. The market is spread across the key regions that include: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the production and consumption patterns, import and export ratio, supply and demand dynamics, key trends and demands, consumer behavior, and presence and operations of prominent players in each region of the market.



The report covers the assessment of the historical data of the market to offer key insights into the current and emerging trends in the business sphere. The report considers 2017-2018 as historical years, 2019 as the base year, and 2021-2027 as forecast years. The report also discusses in detail the mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, and partnerships occurring in the market.



The report further segments the market on the basis of product types and application spectrum offered by the market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Dispersants

Rheology Modifiers

Slip & Rub Materials

Wetting Agents

Foam Control



State Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Water based

Solvent Based

Other



TOC -

Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Growth of the global printing market



3.2. Worldwide increasing requirements of packaging material



3.3. Global burden of chemical pollutants



3.4. High growth rate of flexographic industry



Chapter 4. Ink Additives Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Ink Additives Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Ink Additives Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Ink Additives Market Impact Analysis



Continued……….



The report is a qualitative and quantitative research study that offers key insights into the latest strategic steps and tactics undertaken by the industry players to gain a robust footing in the market. The report further offers strategic recommendations to the new and emerging players and established companies to help them overcome the barriers of the industry. The report also covers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the Ink Additives market and its competitive landscape.



