Inkcart Now Offers ISO-Certified, EMC and STC Complaints, Ink Cartridges and Toners

Cork, Ireland -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/07/2013 -- Inkcart specializes for its affordable and quality printer cartridges in Ireland, is proud to deliver ISO-certified, EMC and STC complaints, Ink Cartridges and Toners.Inkcar thas established itself as a 100% Irish company that distributes laser toners and inkjet cartridges at the cheapest prices possible.



While addressing the media, one of the representatives at Inkcart stated, “Our product range covers Ink and Laser cartridges, cheap printer ink refills in all major printer manufacturers in both black and color. Our cartridges are compatible cartridges which are produced in a number of specialized production facilities around the globe. These production facilities and our Inkcart cartridges are tested to meet the highest quality standards with each unit being covered by ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001 quality certification as well as ITC industry certification.”



The company has gone through many years of research and development work for ensuring all cartridges are produced to the highest standards of quality and reliability and are specially manufactured to meet or exceed OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) specifications. They are 100% brand new, containing only new components. They are an economical alternative to expensive name-brand cartridges and allow for big savings while offering high-quality printing results.



Specialists in the supply of Quality Replacement HP Toners, Replacement Brother Toners, Replacement Samsung Toners, Replacement Canon Toners, also all the toners come with its guarantee of quality. Some products for the printers are Q2612A, CE505A, CB435A, HP CB540A, Epson T0711, Epson T1281, Epson T0444, Brother TN2220, Brother TN2000 and many more. It also has guaranteed products for other Laser Printers and InkJet Printers.



About Inkcart

Irish owned company, Inkcart specializes in sourcing and supplying high quality tried and ISO9001 tested compatibles and Original/Genuine & Inks and Toners compatible with Dell , Epson , Brother , Canon, HP, Lexmark and many more leading manufacturers of Inkjet and Toner Cartridges in the world.



To know more, please visit: http://www.inkcart.ie



Contact:

National Inkcart Ltd,

Unit 5, Barryscourt Business Park, Carrigtwohill,

Ireland