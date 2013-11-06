Inkkas Launches Kickstarter Campaign to Help Bring New Line of Handcrafted Shoes from South America to Market

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/06/2013 -- Inkkas, a custom-made brand of shoes handcrafted at a family-owned workshop in Lima, Peru, today announced a Kickstarter campaign that will help raise funds to bring the company’s fall line to the international market. Inkkas shoes are made using only high-quality authentic South American textiles (called “mantas”) sourced directly from local artisans in Peru, Bolivia and Argentina. Those that pledge to the Kickstarter campaign will receive discounts of up to 25% off the current price of the shoes and will receive their orders before the new line is available is the general public.



The Kickstarter campaign can be found at: http://www.kickstarter.com/projects/inkkas2014/inkkas-colorful-handmade-south-american-sneakers. Pledges start at $55 for the Inkkas Classic Low Tops and $60 for the Inkkas Classic High Tops. Additional pledge levels include $750 for 10 pair of shoes and for those that want the full Inkkas/Peru experience, they can buy the $10,000 Inkkas Gold package and come relax with the company’s leaders on an all-expenses paid trip to Peru where they will experience Macchu Picchu, visit the Inkkas workshop and go home with the entire 2014 collection.



In addition to bringing genuine South American shoes to the world, a portion of all proceeds is donated to local South American communities to help protect the Amazon rainforest and its native inhabitants. With the vast majority of shoes on the market being mass-produced in factories overseas, Inkkas delivers a quality product that is hand made for each individual order. The quality craftsmanship means that the shoes will last longer and be a great fit.



Everything on the shoes from the fabric, the laces, tags, labels, threads and the soles are all locally produced in South America. So when a consumer buys an Inkkas shoe they are supporting real communities and artisans all over South America. Each shoe is cut, sewn and stitched by hand, and features a soft inner lining and vacuum sealed sole construction.



“At Inkkas, we’re sharing the beauty of South American textiles with the world. We’ve come to the Kickstarter community to ask for help in an effort to grow our company and launch a new collection while at the same time maintaining our integrity as an independent company,” said Dan Ben-Nun, founder of Inkkas. “We believe it’s vital to remain independent from large investors and capital firms who may require us to change our approach to responsible production in exchange for finance. Our goal is to create the most beautiful and comfortable shoes in the world while maintaining our personal connection to the great people of South America.”



Inkkas has had amazing success with its original collection and the Kickstarter campaign will help the company branch out with even more appealing styles. Contributors will be the first in the world to receive the new collection and also get exclusive access to Inkkas’ new Limited Edition Kickstarter Color called STORM.



About Inkkas:

Inkkas is a socially conscious shoe company founded in 2012. The brand creates beautiful handmade shoes using traditional South American textiles. From the beginning, Inkkas set out to be a company that would have a beneficial impact on the world, not an exploitative one. The company was founded on the principles of fair trade, philanthropy and authenticity.



The Inkkas company maintains its roots in South America, where it conducts all production, sourcing and manufacturing by hand. As part of its dedication to helping the company makes the following promises to all consumers:



- Only use authentic South American textiles

- Made in South America by South Americans

- Donate a portion of all proceeds to help protect the Amazon rainforest