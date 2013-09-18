Inland Empire Women's Business Center Holds Workshop About Social Media on September 18

San Jacinto, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Richard Cruz, president and founder of Priority Media Solutions , an SEO company in Rancho Cucamonga , will be speaking at a September 18 event entitled Introduction to Social Media at the Inland Empire Women’s Business Center at the San Jacinto Community Center in San Jacinto, CA. The workshop will cover three major topics including “How Changes at Google Affect Your Business,” “What You Need to Know about SEO” and “Building a Better Facebook Fan Page.” Additionally, attendees will be able to learn about the current state of social media, search engine optimization, how to determine what social channels are best for a specific business and how to harness the power of friending, tweeting and social sharing.



Prior to founding Priority Media Solutions Cruz was a monumental part of management, responsible for growing a startup merchant services company to a valuation of over $500 million. He oversaw sales and marketing for the Western U.S. operations. It is there where Cruz worked closely with a myriad of business owners. Noting that his most successful clients were growing their businesses via internet marketing tactics, Cruz developed a passion for, and interest in, online marketing, nurturing it into a career. Today, his passions have flourished into hands-on applications that help and teach small business owners how to grow their companies with effective marketing and leads strategies.



About The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center

The Inland Empire Women’s Business Center is a cooperative program between the Inland Empire Center for Entrepreneurship (IECE) and the U.S. Small Business Administration. Introduction to Social Media will take place this Wednesday, September 18 from 6 to 8 pm at the San Jacinto Community Center, located at 625 S. Pico Avenue in San Jacinto, CA (92583).