Inland Marine Insurance Market Is Thriving Worldwide: CPIC, Liberty Mutual, Hartford

Inland Marine Insurance Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns& country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market.



CPIC (China), Liberty Mutual (United States), Hartford (United States), Great American Insurance Group (United States), Chubb (United States), Nationwide (United States), Jewelers Mutual (United States), Allstate (United States), AXA (France), Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), The Travelers Companies (United States), Statefarm (United States), RLI Corp. (United States) and Allianz (Germany)

Inland Marine Insurance is a form of property insurance that covers goods, tools, equipment, and other property that is not tied to a fixed location and is not covered by a standard commercial property policy. Inland Marine Insurance provides coverage for a variety of property, including merchandise ship by truck to a customer, equipment used by construction contractors, musical instruments, photography equipment, fine art, and more. Inland Marine Insurance provides broad coverage for property that helps fill the gap in coverage left by standard commercial property policies.

Market Drivers

- Growing Natural Disasters across the Globe

- The Growing Shipping and Transportation Goods Risk Driving the Adoption of Inland Marine Insurance

- The Rising Risk in the Businesses Fuelling the Inland Marine Insurance Industry

- Inland Marine Exposures Rank among the Most Volatile Of Property Exposures, With Risk Profiles Changing From Day To Day



Opportunities

- Ongoing Growth in the Construction and Freight Industries Is Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market during the Projected Period



Restraints

- Lack of Awareness among the Business about Inland Marine Insurance Coverage



Inland Marine Insurance Market Report offers a detailed overview of this market and discusses the dominant factors affecting the growth of the market.

The Inland Marine Insurance is segmented by following Product Types:

Type (Shipping and Transit, Bailee's Customer Coverage, Movable Equipment or Property, Builder's Risk, Others), End Users (Contractors, Distributors, Energy, Government entities, Healthcare, Manufacturers, Retail, Service, Technology, Transportation / Logistics, Wholesale), Coverage Type (Theft, Fire, Wind, Hail, Water damage, Others), Providers (Companies, Agents/Brokers)

This report also analyzes the regulatory framework of the Global Markets Inland Marine Insurance Market Report to inform stakeholders about the various norms, regulations, this can have an impact.