Some of the key players profiled in the study are

CPIC (China), Liberty Mutual (United States), Hartford (United States), Great American Insurance Group (United States), Chubb (United States), Nationwide (United States), Jewelers Mutual (United States), Allstate (United States), AXA (France), Allianz (Germany), AIG (United States), The Travelers Companies (United States), Statefarm (United States), RLI Corp. (United States), Allianz (Germany)

Market Overview of Inland Marine Insurance

Inland Marine Insurance is a form of property insurance that covers goods, tools, equipment, and other property that is not tied to a fixed location and is not covered by a standard commercial property policy. Inland Marine Insurance provides coverage for a variety of property, including merchandise ship by truck to a customer, equipment used by construction contractors, musical instruments, photography equipment, fine art, and more. Inland Marine Insurance provides broad coverage for property that helps fill the gap in coverage left by standard commercial property policies.



Drivers

- Growing Natural Disasters across the Globe

- The Growing Shipping and Transportation Goods Risk Driving the Adoption of Inland Marine Insurance

- The Rising Risk in the Businesses Fuelling the Inland Marine Insurance Industry

- Inland Marine Exposures Rank among the Most Volatile Of Property Exposures, With Risk Profiles Changing From Day To Day

Opportunities

- Ongoing Growth in the Construction and Freight Industries Is Expected to Open Lucrative Opportunities for the Market during the Projected Period

Market Insights

On 8 April 2019, AXA XL's North America marine insurance business is continuing to push the frontiers of inland marine coverage with a new contractor's equipment product. New product represents the expansion of the companyâ€™s risk appetite and underwriting expertise.



The Inland Marine Insurance Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Shipping and Transit, Baileeâ€™s Customer Coverage, Movable Equipment or Property, Builderâ€™s Risk, Others), End Users (Contractors, Distributors, Energy, Government entities, Healthcare, Manufacturers, Retail, Service, Technology, Transportation / Logistics, Wholesale), Coverage Type (Theft, Fire, Wind, Hail, Water damage, Others), Providers (Companies, Agents/Brokers)



Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015-2020

Base year – 2020

Forecast period** – 2021 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]



**Moreover, it will also include the opportunities available in micro markets for stakeholders to invest, detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product services of key players.



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



