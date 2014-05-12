Inmotion Cpanel Hosting - Good for Fast and Easy Handling of Websites

Nashville, TN -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- ‘Cpanel’ means control panel. Literally, it describes the chief panel mounted by web hosts so as to help their clients in managing and controlling their sites. By InMotion Cpanel hosting, they ensure that it'll assist their clients in customizing and managing their websites. Based on inmotion reviews, its Cpanel hosting offer following features like:



Control of e-mail accounts: This provides countless options on the best way to manage and control one’s e-mail account. For instance, one can create new or remove e-mail accounts, change password, re-size their mail, set up standard e-mail details and forwarders, filter their accounts, read their web-mails, modify MX records, transfer email addresses, authenticate e-mails and stop annoying e-mails.



Secure online transactions: They enable safe exchange of documents on the internet via SSH/Shell entry, defend sensitive data via SSL/TLS manager; prevents bandwidth access by others via hotlink guard and can generate safe short-term public-access via GNUPG keys.



Easy site administration tools: Through this specific feature, site owners can make, categorize and index their sub domains by groups. Additionally, it redirect websites, produce and keep maintaining add-on sites, generate and alter CNAME and A accounts besides view and utilize unused or parked domains.



Efficient file management: It gives file backups if there’s an accident, with the competency for restoring it to its normal set up via its backup wizard. Thus, InMotion’s web hosting reviews taken from their clients are quite incredible



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