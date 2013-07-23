Innasol Shortlisted for the National Business Awards

Essex, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The team at the leading UK renewable energy company are proud to announce that the firm has been shortlisted for an accolade at the prestigious National Business Awards.



Now in their twelfth year, the Awards were set up to recognise companies who have achieved outstanding success in their field, regardless of their size or industry.



Ten of Britain’s highest performing new companies will be assessed within the New Business of the Year category by an expert panel of judges. Each finalist will present to the judges in person at the Crowne Plaza London, who will scrutinize the business plans of each of the nominees and look at how their targets and KPIs have been exceeded. The panel will also take into consideration the provisions each company has made to grow the business in terms of turnover, employment and expansion.



The honoured recipient of the award will then be announced at the Awards ceremony, which will take place at Grosvenor House in London on 12th November 2013. The night is expected to be attended by over 1,200 business leaders from a range of organisations, from start-ups to well-established SMEs and FTSE-listed firms, ensuring it will also be a first-rate networking opportunity for all involved.



After examining the criteria for the category, Silvio Spiess, Innasol’s CEO, believes that his company is an excellent candidate for the Award.



“We have grown exceptionally fast since the company was first founded in October 2010,” he says. “We boast the largest renewable heat sales and installation network in the UK and have partnered with more than a thousand trained energy experts, demonstrating the level of influence we have already achieved in an industry that is continuing to evolve extremely quickly.



“We’re incredibly proud that our efforts have been recognised and are looking forward to joining hundreds of others in celebrating the very best of British business.”



About Innasol

Innasol was founded in 2010 with a unique offering – to bring the very best, most efficient, most advanced renewable energy systems from Europe to the UK market.



Innasol is a ‘one-stop-shop’ for the sale and distribution of next generation heating technology targeting homes and small commercial businesses and transforming buildings to be cost efficient, system efficient and ‘green’. Based at Wickham Bishops, Essex, the company provides its partners with a range of renewable energy systems including biomass, innovative heat pumps and energy management systems. Innasol is also the UK’s leading supplier of ETA boilers.