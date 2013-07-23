Innasol Wins Highly Commended Award at BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2013

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2013 -- The leading UK renewable heat company has been recognised for its exceptional achievements at this year’s BusinessGreen Leaders Awards.



Innasol is proud to announce that it has been Highly Commended in the Small Business of the Year category of the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards 2013.



Now enjoying their third year, the Awards were set up in conjunction with the Environmental Data Services to celebrate the leading businesses and individuals from across the entire green economy. More than 200 entries were screened down to just 97 shortlisted candidates, each demonstrating the industry’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility. The winners of each category were selected by several of the sector’s high-profile commentators and winners from the 2012 Awards.



Excited to be a part of such a prestigious event, several members of the Innasol Group attended the awards ceremony, which took place in London on 3rd July. The event brought together 350 entrepreneurs, executives, politicians and campaigners from all aspects of the green economy, and proved to be an excellent opportunity to not only celebrate the achievements of industry leaders, but also network with peers and discuss ideas and strategies in a relaxed yet relatively formal setting.



Innasol’s CEO Silvio Spiess, had the following to say about his company’s latest achievement.



“We’re proud of this recognition, which is really the work of the whole Innasol team together with our network of distribution and technology partners throughout the UK.”



More information on the BusinessGreen Leaders Awards can be found here.



About Innasol

Innasol was founded in 2010 with a unique offering – to bring the very best, most efficient, most advanced renewable energy systems from Europe to the UK market. Innasol is a ‘one-stop-shop’ for the sale and distribution of next generation heating technology targeting homes and small commercial businesses and transforming buildings to be cost efficient, system efficient and ‘green’. Based at Wickham Bishops, Essex, the company provides its partners with a range of renewable energy systems including biomass, next generation heat pumps and energy management systems. Innasol is also the UK’s leading supplier of ETA biomass boilers.