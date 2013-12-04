Innate Source Reformulation of Its Bestselling Green Tea Supplement

Greeley, CO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/04/2013 -- Innate Source, an online retailer specializing in natural supplements for optimal health, today announced the reformulation of their bestselling green tea supplement, Optimal Natural Vitality. The new, advanced formulation is available for immediate shipment starting today.



Optimal Natural Vitality contains 150 mg of high-potency green tea along with more than 50 other nutrients that provide increased energy and sharper focus. Energy is derived from the supplement's natural ingredients, which provide the equivalent of one cup of coffee, but without the caffeine found in other supplements.



"The newly reformulated version of Optimal Natural Vitality provides an energy boost naturally without the stimulant effects that caffeine-based supplements provide," according to Kimberly Crowley, owner of Innate Source. "What many people fail to realize is that these caffeine-based supplements cause the body to work faster, but don't provide the proper nutrition, leading to nutrient deficiency."



Crowley recommends taking one Optimal Natural Vitality capsule in the morning and one in the mid-afternoon for best results. "Optimal Natural Vitality provides the boost and the nutrients the body needs, resulting in increased motivation and focus almost immediately after taking the supplement."



About Innate Source

Innate Source has been a distributor of Optimal Health Systems line who manufactures high-quality natural products and nutritional supplements since 1999 and adheres to stringent quality control standards to ensure product purity during all phases of production.



For more information about Optimal Natural Vitality and the many other all-natural products offered by Innate Source, visit the company's website at http://www.inatesource.com. For a limited time, the company is offering a special on Optimal Natural Vitality to celebrate its re-launch. Details on the promotion can be found online.