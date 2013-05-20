InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/20/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) was announced concerning whether certain InnerWorkings officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who purchased shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain InnerWorkings officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders by, among other things, failing to implement adequate internal controls.



InnerWorkings, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $400.45 million in 2009 to $797.70 million in 2012 and that its respective Net Income increased from $6.31 million to $19.11 million.



Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. grew from $2.10 per share in February 2009 to as high as $15.64 per share in March 2013.



Then on April 16, 2013 InnerWorkings, Inc. announced its revised full year guidance and previewed first quarter 2013 results.



Shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. declined from $14.03 per share on April 16, 2013 to $10.50 per share in April 17, 2013 and continued to decline to as low as $9.71 per share on May 2, 2013.



On May 17, 2013, NASDAQ:INWK shares closed at $10.81 per share.



Those who are current long term stockholders of shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com