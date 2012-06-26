Innotech Products Earns A+ Rating and Accreditation With the Better Business Bureau

St. Paul, MN -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2012 -- Innotech Products Inc, a leading Cleanroom supplies and static control products company, has been awarded accreditation by the Better Business Bureau (BBB) with zero complaints and excellent customer service. With over 400,000 accredited businesses across the USA and Canada working with 116 local BBB’s, the Better Business Bureau represents the “Gold Standard” for business ratings.



The Better Business Bureau’s letter grades represent the BBB’s opinion of a business, with A+ being the highest and F the lowest. Innotech’s “zero complaints” accreditation from the BBB is based on 16 factors, including no advertising or sales complaints, no billing or collection issues, no problems with its products or services, no delivery issues, the length of time the business has been operating, and no legal issues or government actions.



Innotech scored perfect on all elements it was rated for, giving it the A+ seal of approval both from its customers and the BBB. “Our current A+ accreditation with the BBB affirms our commitment and overall dedication to promoting trust with our customers and in the industry” said Brian Weist, owner.



The BBB, who originally started with visionary leaders creating “The Ten Commandments of Advertising”, reached its 100th year of operation in 2011, with an all time high of more than 103 million requests from consumers for information on businesses and charities. Local BBB’s received nearly one million customer complaints during the same year, making Innotech Products zero complaints accreditation even more remarkable.



The BBB determined that Innotech meets accreditation standards which include a commitment to make a good faith effort to resolve any consumer complaints, giving this impressive company a tick in all the right boxes.



For more information visit: http://www.innotechprod.com/



About Innotech Products

Established in 1996, Innotech Products Inc offers a full range of cleanroom equipment and supplies. These products range from complete, sophisticated air filtration enclosures, to furniture, gloves, and swabs. Innotech provides modular hardwall and softwall cleanrooms as well as the components for a stick built room and technical design assistance to determine what type of cleanroom is best for your specific application. Some of these solutions may be simple and straight forward while others may require custom equipment for unique applications. Whatever the need, our customer service and technical personnel work tirelessly with customers to ensure 100% satisfaction on every order. Our customer base includes biomedical, aerospace, semi-conductor, plastic injection molding, pharmaceutical, and numerous other high tech companies.



For more information on products and general enquiries contact Nate Harvey at 888-270-0458.