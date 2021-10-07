InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2021 -- InnovAge Holding Corp is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by InnovAge Holding Corp. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Denver, CO based InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. On September 21, 2021, InnovAge Holding Corp revealed that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services ("CMS") had "determined to freeze new enrollments at [the Company's] Sacramento center based on deficiencies detected in [a recent] audit." InnovAge Holding Corp stated that these "deficiencies relate to failures to provide covered services, provide accessible and adequate services, manage participants' medical situations, and oversee use of specialists, among others." Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) declined from $13.07 per share on September 21, 2021, to $6.45 per share on September 29, 2021.



Those who purchased shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



