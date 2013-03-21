Innovate ND Winner Liftn Buddy Sells Idea to Southworth

North Fargo, ND -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Commerce Commissioner Al Anderson today congratulated Fargo-resident Aaron Lamb, inventor of Lift'n Buddy, on the recent sale of his idea to Southworth International Group, the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic material handling equipment.



Lift'n Buddy is a mobile lifting device that combines the best of a standard hand-truck's durability and functionality, with automatic lifting and lowering capabilities. "North Dakota's future growth depends to a large degree on our ability to grow businesses and our economy from within," Anderson said. "Lift'n Buddy is a great model for entrepreneurs who have a promising business idea and the desire to build that venture right here in our state."



Lift'n Buddy, a 2011 Innovate winner, was the recipient of the 2012 Wall Street Journal Technology Innovation Awards for Technology Design and 2012 Gold Edison Award. The mobile lifting device is currently being used in companies across the U.S., including a number of U.S. government entities, retail handling companies and pharmaceutical companies among others.



"I am extremely pleased that I was able to make good use of North Dakota state resources in growing my venture here," Lamb, General Manager of Lift'n Buddy said. "The state of North Dakota was our angel fund and provided us the opportunity to launch our product. I have a tremendous sense of accomplishment that Lift'n Buddy was acquired by a global company with the same mission and vision as mine."



"Our team has not only been impressed by the accomplishments of the Lift'n Buddy team but we have also admired the incubation environment in North Dakota that has allowed them to develop their idea," Brian McNamara, CEO of Southworth International Group, said. "We look forward to our future in North Dakota."



Southworth is the world's largest manufacturer of ergonomic materials handling equipment for vertical lifting and work positioning, designed to improve worker productivity while reducing the potential for worker injuries.



Lift 'n Buddy collaborated with the Agricultural Products Utilization Commission on development of the product and also utilized a technology-based entrepreneurship grant through the North Dakota Department of Commerce.



About Lift 'n Buddy

Lift 'n Buddy (http://www.liftnbuddy.com) was developed at the NDSU Research and Technology Park (www.ndsuresearchpark.com) and Technology Incubator in Fargo. To operate within the park or Technology Incubator, a company must be involved in the advancement and development of new technology, be willing to establish a working relationship with NDSU and work in one or more of the following technology fields: material sciences, biosciences and life science technology, information technology, nanotechnology, advanced manufacturing and sensors/micro-electronics.



From manufacturing to energy, tourism to agriculture, businesses in a wide range of industries are finding success in North Dakota. To learn more about Lift 'n Buddy and how North Dakota is doing business better visit: http://www.business.nd.gov/news/success-stories/.



