Innovation 2014 by Magline Addresses Time Stops to Meet Delivery Requirements

Standish, MI -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2013 -- Recently, Joe Howeth, Delivery Systems Sales Manager for Magline, discussed how the company is addressing the challenges of efficient delivery time stops in the Innovation 2014 initiative. According to Howeth, “Time stops have to do with being able to meet customer time requirements for delivery. With a delivery system the driver will spend less time in each account thus he should be able to make his time stops with less pressure. Also, by using a system with a straight trailer this allows the driver to deliver any account on his route. With the traditional system (bay trailer) a driver could not deliver a C-Store and a Wal-Mart that may be in the same parking lot so a different driver would have to be in the same delivery area.”



Howeth shared that, “I began my career in the DSD business (direct store delivery) and spent sixteen years in that environment before coming to Magline in 2002. I worked for Pepsi in Ft. Worth, TX where I started as a merchandiser out of college and left Pepsi as a District Manager over C-Store Sales and Delivery. I spent six years at President Baking Company where I was the district manager over ten independent route owners delivering Murray and Famous Amos Cookie products. President Baking was purchased by Keebler. I came to Magline as a field sales representative and have held jobs with Magline as a Region Manager, Business Development Manager (Food Service) and currently the Delivery Systems Sales Manager.”



About Magline

Magline, Inc. (http://www.magliner.com) manufactures a complete line of innovative lightweight route distribution solutions under the Magliner brand. Recently named one of the Great Supply Chain Projects of 2013 according to Supply & Demand Chain Executive, Magliner solutions are used in the beer, soft drink, food service, parcel delivery, home healthcare, and other distribution industries. Magline also offers implementation consulting and solutions for reducing service times and eliminating waste during deliveries. Magline, the manufacturer of the innovative CooLift Delivery System, allows distributors to deliver more product in less time, combining an easily maneuverable and high capacity hydraulic lifting truck with integrated plastic “half” pallets for improved safety and efficiency. Founded in 1947, Magline continues to lead the industry in manufacturing hand trucks. The innovative designs of two-wheel hand trucks, convertible hand trucks, bulk delivery trucks, special application trucks, and ramps are durable and enhance workplace safety. Follow Magline on Twitter at @MaglineInc.



Magline, Inc.

http://www.magliner.com

Andrea Horner

Marketing Manager

PR@magliner.com

800-344-3646 x209