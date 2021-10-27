Innovation and Investment in the European Life Sciences Ecosystem

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2021 -- A new advocacy organisation has been revealed with a focus on driving innovation and investment in healthcare across Europe. The Life Sciences Acceleration Alliance is a non-profit coalition that will have as its mission to advocate for policies that help to create a more robust early-stage life sciences ecosystem in Europe and which encourage further innovation. The collaboration will be based in Germany, France and the UK, where it will have three key hubs. The alliance is going to have two main functions, the first of which will be to bring together panels of experts who will be able to share insights and essential research with targeted stakeholders. The Life Sciences Acceleration Alliance will also focus on ensuring that policymakers across Europe are clear on the distinctive and innovative partnerships that drive medical innovation and investment and which are so vital for creating new treatments for patients. Working with a reputable talent partner such as EPM Scientific, means that you'll be able to secure the best business-critical talent for your organisation to help leverage the skills of talented professionals to further drive medical innovation.



EPM Scientific is a life sciences recruiter with a finger on the pulse of what is happening in the industry across Europe. Established in 2012, the firm has evolved alongside the sector it supports and now has hiring expertise in many different areas, including legal and compliance, R&D, clinical development, clinical operations, commercial and medical communications. With a broad geographic reach that covers major hubs across the country, including Berlin and Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Cologne, EPM Scientific is able to make key connections happen between talented people who are looking to take a career-defining next step and innovative organisations where the mission is to make a difference. As a life sciences recruiter with almost a decade in the industry, EPM Scientific has been able to build up essential resources, including a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals and connections with enterprises across the world.



As a leading life sciences recruiter with a broad reach, EPM Scientific has been able to work with a broad spectrum of businesses, including big names in healthcare and the disruptors and start-ups that are changing the face of the life sciences industry. A range of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that all needs can be catered to. The firm is part of a 1,000+ strong international workforce, which brings a unique global dimension to what it can offer candidates and clients. It is also the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of world-leading companies as part of the Phaidon International group, which operates across 6 countries. Vital to growth at the firm is the dynamic and enthusiastic team - EPM Scientific provides consultants with ongoing training to ensure standards remain high and all work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. There are many different roles available via EPM Scientific today, including Area Sales Manager, Qualification Engineer and Batch Record Reviewer.



"Like for many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we have endured through 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Zach Stamp, Executive Director at EPM Scientific. He went onto say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



About EPM Scientific DE

EPM Scientific DE partners with organisations across the fast-expanding pharmacovigilance sector. The firm's 750+ employees support growth and development among enterprises where innovation and insight will be crucial to both current and future generations.