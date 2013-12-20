New Manufacturing market report from Canadean: "Innovation in Caps and Closures 2013 - A Review of Recent Innovation and Trends, Drivers and Issues in Global Caps and Closures Markets"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/20/2013 -- Product Synopsis
- "Innovation in Caps and Closures 2013" is a detailed analysis of and insight into recent packaging innovations in the global caps and closures market related to key trends, drivers, and issues.
- The report is a result of extensive research to provide a comprehensive understanding of the global caps and closures market and packaging consumption; this clearly establishes market trends, packaging dynamics, and areas of future growth.
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
The constantly changing nature of consumers' and converters packaging demand makes it difficult to understand exactly which packaging caps and closures will be the focus of future growth. This report clarifies and quantifies future demand patterns and the types of innovations best placed to exploit them, so packaging manufactures and suppliers can plan for the future in confidence.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
As consumer product demand evolves, the dynamics between different packaging caps and closures also evolves - favoring some closure types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
Packaging suppliers need to react to the changing demands of customers, consumers, and regulation in order to plan for the future. But it's not all cost reduction and light weighting. Packaging needs to adapt to a more complex picture of how consumption needs vary by product category and its positioning. More specific product positioning by finished goods manufacturers and retailers in many cases means more specifically tailored packaging closures - creating opportunities for the industry.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the packaging caps and closures landscape, including data for past, current, and future demand for caps and closures in the Beverage, Food, and Health & Beauty industries, while packaging innovations are also identified by industry. In addition, the results of a survey of leading players in the packaging industry are also included, highlighting the key areas of future innovation for caps and closures.
Key Features and Benefits
Detailed coverage of key packaging innovations in the global caps and closures market, such as new tamper evident closures for beverages and improvements in the design, appearance, and functionality of closures and dispensers for Health & Beauty products.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Albea, Amorim, API Spa, Aptar, Ashland Performance Materials, Astra Plastique, Bacchus Wine Closures, Bapco Closures, Bart Ingredients, Bericap, Blast, Britvic, can2closure, Closure Systems International, Cormack Packaging, Coster, Crown, Cryovac, Curwood, Duerr, Eden, ExxonMobil, Flair Flexible Packaging, Global One-Pak, Grolsch, Guala Closures, Heinz, Hellman's, Henkel, H2M Beverages, IPS, KM Packaging, KWH Plast, Lindal, Linpac, Menshen, Mondi, Move Collective, Nasoya, National Flexible, Nomacork, O.Berk, O-I, Plasticum, Portola Packaging, Procap, Quadpack, Rexam, Rieke Packaging Systems, RPC Group, Sacmi, SIG Combibloc, Spam, Tetra Pak, United Closures and Plastics, UPM Raflatac, US Sugar, Walki, Yonwoo.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Manufacturing research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Innovation in Health and Beauty Packaging, 2013 - A review of recent trends, drivers and issues in global Health and Beauty packaging
- Innovations in Food Packaging, 2013 - A review of recent trends, drivers and issues in global food packaging
- Global Private Label Trends and Packaging Innovation, 2013 - A review of the current trends, drivers and developments in private label and their impact on packaging innovation and design
- Global Packaging Survey 2013 - Changes in Demand for Packaging Types, Trends and Preferences
- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Russian Retail Packaging Market - Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Russian Retail Packaging Market: The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017
- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Brazilian Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017
- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the US Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017
- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Australian Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017
- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the Italian Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017
- Latest Trends and Key Issues in the French Retail Packaging Market - The outlook for primary packaging containers, closures and outers to 2017
We're unable to fulfill your request. Rest assured we have been notified and are looking into the issue. Please refresh your browser. If the error continues, please contact our support team.