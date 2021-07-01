Innovation in Engineering Infrastructure Recruitment

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/01/2021 -- Traffic is a problem that has affected infrastructure all over the country. However, the solutions offered by technology have the potential to help ease this. The Maine and New Hampshire transport departments are about to put to the test new technology that is designed to help avoid traffic issues on the bridge that connects the two states. A combination of cameras and sensors will be able to identify issues with slow traffic or breakdowns so that information can be fed back in order to be able to open breakdown lanes during busy periods. The intention behind installing the tech is to provide information - the more that is known about traffic in real time the faster that information can be used to help improve safety and mobility. It's thought that the technology that is going to be installed on the Piscataqua River bridge will improve traffic volume by more than a thousand vehicles an hour in either direction.



Engineering infrastructure recruitment is a crucial part of ensuring evolution and progress in the USA, tackling problems with infrastructure and creating new opportunities for growth. LVI Associates works with organisations and individuals across the engineering and infrastructure sector, providing specialist advice in engineering infrastructure recruitment, as well as expert support across other areas, including construction, forensics, power and renewable energy. The firm operates nationwide with a reach that extends to locations such as New York, Chicago, Boston, Dallas, Charlotte, Los Angeles and San Francisco, as well as many cities in between. Consultants design permanent, contract and multi-shire solutions that generate bespoke options for organisations seeking to hire for evolution and resilience, working with large multinational businesses as well as new, innovative organizations. Securing business-critical talent is the focus for LVI Associates, in engineering infrastructure recruitment and beyond. The firm is also dedicated to helping individuals take career-defining next steps and has nurtured a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals.



As well as a strong track record in the USA, LVI Associates also has broad international reach. The firm is part of an international workforce that extends across 60 countries and is the go-to recruitment partner for hundreds of industry-leading enterprises as part of the Phaidon International group. Consultants at LVI Associates are trained continuously to be able to offer specialist insight and support in engineering infrastructure recruitment, renewables, forensics, power etc. The team works with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies, continuing to deliver results for clients despite the challenges of the past 12 months and the impact of the pandemic. Consultants at LVI Associates know that talent drives growth and the team is continuously working to deliver a seamless experience not just for organisations looking for candidates but for talented individuals keen for change. There are many different roles available via LVI Associates in the USA, including Public Works Construction Project Engineer, Civil Engineer [Solar] and Senior Construction/CEI Manager.



"Like many sectors, 2020 marked a defining moment for recruitment. Challenged by uncertainty, but unwavering in our commitment to our clients, we enter 2021 with a sense of duty to clients and candidates", commented Kieran Behan, Managing Director at Phaidon International, the parent company of LVI Associates". He went on to say, "as we reflect on the challenges of virtually securing and retaining talent, we're inspired by a team who have demonstrated a remarkable ability to adapt and continue to help all our clients secure top talent on a global scale."



