Innovation in Health and Beauty Packaging, 2013 - a Review of Recent Trends, Drivers and Issues in Global Health and Beauty Packaging

- Innovation in Health and Beauty Packaging, 2013is a detailed analysis of and insight into recent packaging innovations in the global health and beauty market related to key trends, drivers, and issues.



- The report is a result of extensive research to provide a comprehensive understanding of the global health and beauty market and packaging consumption; this clearly establishes market trends, packaging dynamics, and areas of future growth.



Introduction and Landscape

Why was the report written?

The constantly changing nature of consumers' and converters packaging demand makes it difficult to understand exactly which packaging containers and formats will be the focus of future growth. This report clarifies and quantifies future demand patterns and the types of innovations best placed to exploit them, so packaging manufactures and suppliers can plan for the future in confidence.



What is the current market landscape and what is changing?

As consumer product demand evolves, the dynamics between different packaging types also evolves - favoring some packaging types and formats and leaving others increasingly out of line with demand patterns. As a result, understanding the shifting market dynamics is key to ensuring maximum sales in the future.



What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?

Packaging suppliers need to react to the changing demands of customers, consumers and regulation in order to plan for the future. But it's not all cost reduction and light weighting. Packaging needs to adapt to a more complex picture of how consumption needs vary by product category and it's positioning. More specific product positioning by finished goods manufacturers and retailers in many cases means more specifically tailored packaging - creating opportunities for the industry.



What makes this report unique and essential to read?

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the health and beauty packaging landscape, including a mix of health and beauty market data related to recent and future packaging innovations, which are identified across rigid plastics, flexible packaging, paper and board, rigid metal, glass, and closures, labels and adhesives, along with results of a survey of leading players in the packaging industry.



Key Features and Benefits

Detailed coverage of key packaging innovations in the global health and beauty market, such as plastic bottles that keep products that need to be mixed separated until the point of use for improved efficacy. Pack materials and components covered include rigid plastics, flexible plastics, paper and board, rigid metal, glass, closures, labels and adhesives.



Packaging innovations are related to the key drivers of consumer demand (such as ease of use with Ready to Kiss lipstick from Rexam Personal Care with its single handed use), cost savings (such as weight reduction by Toppan, replacing rigid plastic blister packs with paper and board plus a film), sustainability (such as Yonwoo's Airless Paper Blow), and logistics efficiency (such as Plasticum's Clube with simplified production methods).



Key drivers are related to trends in the global health and beauty market such as a requirement for reduced prices without a loss of perceived quality, like Natura's refill packs that snap into the Chronos bottomless pot.



Key Market Issues

Consumers still expect their health and beauty packaging to look good; however, premium packaging must now be achieved with little or no additional cost.



As social media reduces privacy consumers are becoming increasingly image conscious. This has led to a demand for personal care products with instant and heightened efficacy; packaging that can maintain product integrity is therefore in demand.



Convenience has been a major innovation driver in the Rigid Plastics packaging sector, with a focus on portability, such as through the introduction of flat packaging suitable for the jeans pocket and single handed operation for application on the go.



Increased consumer environmental awareness and packaging regulations are pushing the use of plant based sources for flexible packaging materials, primarily sugar cane.



Key Highlights

Skincare and haircare are the most valuable global health and beauty markets and they still maintain good levels of growth. Packaging companies need to be active in these markets.



Asia has experienced buoyant growth over the last 5 years; this, combined with a rise in disposable income, increasing concerns over issues such as pollution, over-crowding, and poor sanitation systems, and greater attempts to reduce the spread of disease have led to an increase in spending on hygiene and personal care products across the region.



Although suncare will remain the smallest sector within the overall Health and Beauty market, it is forecast to grow the fastest through to 2017, as consumers show greater awareness and increased concern about the negative effects of the sun in terms of cancer and aging.



Companies Mentioned



Albea, Alcan, Ampac, Aptar Home + Beauty, Aquagirl Cosmetics, Arminakand Associates, Ball, Bioplan-Socoplan, Borealis, Calvin Klein, Cardia, Dr Wild, Coster, Creative Packaging Lab, Cristian Lay, DuPont Surlyn, Ecocare, Eden, Gaplast, Global One-Pak, Institut Arnaud, Interparfum, L'Occitane, L'Oreal, Louvrette, Lumson, Marks and Spencer, Mariannaud, Mega Airless, MegaPlast, Merz Pharmaceuticals, Metsa Board, Natura, Neopac, Nina Ricci, O'Berk, Plasticum, Procter and Gamble, Promens, Quadpack, Rexam Personal Care, RPC, Sealed Air, Spectra Packaging, Toly, Vosene, Yonwoo.



