Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/29/2022 -- Last year, supply chain start-ups attracted investment of more than $65 billion as retailers were forced to deal with a whole range of issues, from labour shortages to a lack of raw materials. This figure represents a huge rise on the $38.4 billion invested during 2020. This has resulted in a wave of innovation to industries such as fashion, as new ways to solve old problems, and break new ground in the process, now have to be found. Innovation in the fashion supply chain has covered many different areas of operations but in particular when it comes to shipping and warehouse automation. Technology has a huge role to play in this, from data and analytics through to the use of advanced tech like Artificial Intelligence. It's thanks to the investment made in the supply chain start-ups that are producing this innovation that industries such as fashion can move forward in a more efficient and sustainable way.



Innovation is going to be a key driving factor in supply chain jobs going forward, whether those relate to the fashion industry or other areas. The team at DSJ Global is ready to support organisations through the evolution that is going to come thanks to these innovations - and to help talented people take advantage of the opportunities that arise as a result. In addition to expertise in hiring for supply chain jobs, DSJ Global also has a wide range of other related experience, including in areas such as logistics and procurement. Thanks to a database of more than a million mid-to-senior professionals, the firm is always able to help make the right connections happen. It helps that the team at DSJ Global have worked with businesses right across the spectrum, from the earliest start-ups to well established household name brands. A mix of permanent, contract and multi-hire solutions ensures that options can be created for every hiring need.



When it comes to supply chain jobs, DSJ Global has a nationwide presence in Germany. This includes most major cities such as Frankfurt, Berlin, Munich, Hamburg and Cologne. In addition to this extensive coverage on home soil there is also a lengthy international reach. The team in Germany is part of a 1,000-strong worldwide workforce and the firm is part of the Phaidon International group (operating across 6 countries), which makes it the recruitment partner of choice to hundreds of industry-leading enterprises. Wherever in the world DSJ Global is doing business, the team is always professional, insightful and versatile. This is thanks to the investment that the firm makes in its own people - consultants are trained on an ongoing basis and work with best-in-class recruitment technology and strategies. In addition to supply chain jobs there are many other roles available via the firm today, including Senior Manager [Supply Chain], Production Manager and Head of Contracts & Purchasing.



The team at DSJ Global said, "A pressure cooker year for the Supply Chain sector means 2022 could be unpredictable. One thing is for certain though, and that is the need for talent. Travel restrictions, delays on cargo flights and congested shipping lanes created a multitude of challenges that only the best of the best can solve, and therefore demand for top-tier Supply Chain talent is going nowhere.



The need for talent who have extensive experience in Strategic Procurement, Logistics and Supply Chain is huge. Such demand means companies are having to resort to extreme benefits packages and high compensation to attract the talent they attain for, and therefore having a talent partner to guide them through these difficult times is invaluable.



About DSJ Global DE

DSJ Global DE is transforming the process of recruitment to make it more agile and adaptable to the challenges that businesses in the logistics and supply chain industry face today.