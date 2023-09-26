Innovation Management Market Size to Surpass USD 2.1 Billion by 2028, Exhibiting a CAGR of 10.8%

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2023 -- The global Innovation Management Market size is projected to grow from USD 1.3 billion in 2023 to USD 2.1 billion by 2028, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.8%, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



Expanding into new markets and reaching diverse customer bases requires continuous innovation. Innovation management tools help companies adapt their products and services to meet the unique needs of different markets. The imperative to expand into new markets and cater to diverse customer bases is a catalyst for continuous innovation. Innovation management tools play a pivotal role by enabling companies to tailor their offerings to address the distinct demands of various markets, thereby driving the demand for innovation management solutions in the market.



By offering, solution segment to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



In regulated industries, the constantly evolving legal and compliance landscape poses a significant challenge. Innovation management becomes instrumental in navigating these complexities as it provides a systematic framework to develop, adapt, and ensure that solutions align with stringent regulatory standards. This assurance of compliance not only mitigates risks but also opens up opportunities for organizations to proactively innovate within these constraints. Consequently, the demand for innovation management solutions intensifies, driven by the imperative to not only meet regulatory requirements but also leverage innovation as a strategic advantage within regulated sectors, thereby fostering the growth of the innovation management market.



By vertical, the IT & ITeS segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in 2023.



The IT industry is constantly evolving, and organizations need to be able to develop new products and services to stay ahead of the competition. Innovation management can help IT and ITeS organizations to identify new opportunities, generate new ideas, and bring new products and services to the market quickly. By continuously evaluating and improving their products and services, organizations can ensure that they are meeting the needs of their customers and improve existing products and services.



Asia Pacific to have the highest growth rate during the forecast period



Governments in the Asia-Pacific region are increasingly realizing the critical role innovation plays in economic growth and competitiveness. To boost innovation, they're deploying policies, incentives, and funding programs like tax breaks, grants, and R&D support. These measures lower financial and regulatory barriers, making innovation management more appealing to organizations. Moreover, they act as potent drivers for innovation management. They provide financial resources for R&D, ease the cost burden through incentives, and foster collaboration across sectors. In sum, government initiatives not only promote innovation adoption but also fuel the growth of innovation management practices and technologies in the Asia-Pacific.



Market Players



The major vendors covered in the Innovation management market include Accenture (Ireland), Planview (US), Questel (France), insightsoftware (US), SAP (Germany), KPMG (Netherlands), EY (UK), Salesforce (US), Medallia (US), Deloitte (UK), Boston Consulting Group (US), Miro (US), Sopheon (US), Qmarkets (Israel), Brightidea (US), HYPE Innovation (Germany), Planbox (Canada), IdeaScale (US), InnovationCast (Portugal), Nosco (Denmark), Wazoku (UK), inno360 (US), ITONICS (Germany), Rever (US), Induct (Norway), Sideways 6 (UK), Yambla (US), Ideawake (US), LoopedIn (UK). These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, agreements and collaborations, new product launches, enhancements, and acquisitions to expand their footprint in the innovation management market.



Key Dynamic Factors For Innovation Management Market:



Advances in technology and the digitalization of society:



Innovation management is being driven by the quick development of technology and the growing integration of digital tools and platforms. To improve their innovation processes and results, businesses are utilising technology like artificial intelligence, machine learning, IoT, and big data analytics.



Competition in the market and globalisation



Globalisation and fierce market competition force businesses to innovate in order to stay competitive. Organisations may adjust to market trends, fulfil client expectations, and broaden their worldwide reach with the aid of innovation management.



Consumer Preferences Changing:



Businesses must constantly innovate and adjust their products or services to satisfy changing client preferences and demands. Understanding consumer trends and preferences can help with product creation and marketing strategies.



Compliance and Regulatory Requirements:



For enterprises, compliance with regulatory frameworks and standards is essential. While encouraging creativity and innovation within the regulatory constraints, innovation management aids organisations in navigating these requirements.



Ecosystems of Collaboration and Open Innovation



Through open innovation, collaboration with external partners, suppliers, consumers, and even rivals creates a larger pool of ideas and skills. Collaboration and co-creation are made easier through innovation management, which increases innovation potential and speed to market.



Intellectual property and knowledge management:



An essential component of innovation management is the efficient management of knowledge and intellectual property. Innovation is stimulated while keeping a competitive edge in the market by safeguarding and utilising intellectual property.



Sustainability and environmental considerations:



Innovation is moving towards eco-friendly products, methods, and technology as environmental concerns and a growing knowledge of sustainability become more prevalent. Integrating sustainability objectives into the organization's innovation plans requires effective innovation management.



Culture and Agile Work Environments:



For effective innovation management, agile approaches and the promotion of an innovative organisational culture are essential. An agile workplace promotes experimentation, iteration, and quick market adaptability.



Opportunities for Funding and Investment



The innovation management market is significantly impacted by finance and investment availability. Innovation activities can be boosted and the creation of creative solutions accelerated with the help of government grants, venture capital, and corporate investments.



Buy Now: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Purchase/purchase_reportNew.asp?id=238981272



Competitive and Segmentation Analysis:



A wide variety of businesses are vying for dominance in the fiercely competitive market for innovation management. Leading multinational companies like SAP SE, IBM Corporation, and Accenture use their vast resources, technological know-how, and international reach to dominate the market. To diversify their service offerings and increase their market share, these well-established firms frequently enter into strategic alliances, purchases, and mergers. By concentrating on specialised innovation management solutions, niche players and startups like Brightidea, IdeaScale, and Spigit contribute to the competitive landscape. These companies frequently exhibit agility and inventiveness in their approaches.



The deployment types, organisation sizes, industry verticals, and geographical areas are just a few of the factors that can be used to segment the innovation management market. The market offers cloud-based, on-premises, and hybrid solutions that may be deployed in a variety of ways to suit the various preferences and needs of organisations. Small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) and large businesses are both included in the organisation size segmentation, and each has different demands for innovation management solutions. In order to tailor solutions to sector-specific issues and opportunities, the market is split across a variety of industrial verticals, including healthcare, IT and telecommunications, manufacturing, finance, retail, and others. Geographically, the market may be divided into the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, North America, and Europe, each of which has its own distinct market dynamics.



