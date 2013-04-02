Innovation Works Blog Includes Seegrid Robotic Industrial Trucks as Pittsburgh Innovation

Pittsburgh, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- Innovation Works is the single largest investor in seed-stage companies in Southwestern Pennsylvania and one of the most active in the country. Innovation Works plays a vital role in this region’s technology economy. They invest capital, business expertise and other resources into high-potential companies with the greatest likelihood for regional economic impact.



Rich Lunak, President and CEO, leads the organization’s efforts to provide business expertise, seed capital and other resources to high-potential, technology start-up companies in Pittsburgh.



Lunak wrote in a recent blog, “Long before I was President and CEO of IW, I was a roboticist and entrepreneur. I spent many late nights redesigning portions of our pharmacy robots including end-of-arm toolings, drive mechanics and other components. In order to complete a prototype of a new design, we were forced to use makeshift equipment in our lab or coax a local machine shop owner to prioritize our small orders to meet a critical timeline. It wasn’t the most efficient use of my time, but there were no other options for a cash-strapped, early-stage entrepreneur desperate to meet a deadline.”



He included reference to Seegrid and its importance in this fast-growing Pittsburgh innovation sector.



