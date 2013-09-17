Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Innovations in Diabetes Management with Food and Drinks: Key ingredients, NPD, emerging business models and leading innovators market report to its offering

Diabetes affects over 285 million people around the world and this it forecast to increase to 438 million by 2030. Diabetes is strongly associated with obesity; the term “diabesity” is increasingly being used by researchers in this field. Leading diabetes associations encourage the adoption of a “healthy” diet, low in saturated fats and carbohydrates and rich in fruit and vegetables to improve blood sugar control, reduce weight gain, and minimize long-term complications. In addition, low glycemic index (GI) diets may be useful in weight control, and help reduce insulin levels and insulin resistance Food, ingredient and drinks manufacturers have adopt a variety of strategies to improve the nutritious content of food and beverages in response to dietary guidelines and the rising diabetes epidemic. Whilst the first phase has targeted a reduction in salt, fat and sugar (often through the incorporation of artificial low calorie sweeteners); companies are now turning to additional nutrients and functional ingredients to promote health benefits. These include the incorporation of vitamins and mineral, modified fibers and prebiotics as well as a diverse range of phytonutrients.



This report reviews the business strategies of leading companies in the development of novel products that can improve blood glucose control and weight management. It discusses the changes in regulation and reviews health claims associated with functional ingredients and supplements. It highlights the important role of personalized nutrition in the treatment and prevention of diabetes.



Scope of this research



Identifies ingredient and supplements that may be beneficial in the treatment and prevention of diabetes and reviews the evidence to support claims.



Review market drivers regarding the uptake of “healthier” foods in blood glucose management and the personalization of nutrition.



Assess the impact diabetes in the emerging economies and discuss the ways in which emerging consumer may be targeted.



Review regulations to gain insight into the effect of these regulations on the industry in the near future.



Identify points of convergence of the pharma, food and drinks markets in the prevention of diabetes and the emergence of healthcare nutrition.



Research and analysis highlights



The food market is changing: Over the past decade, consumers have become more concerned for their health and wellbeing. The roll of the food and drinks industry is changing and shifting towards a more benefit driven and preventative approach.



Regulations in this competitive marketplace are evolving to encourage innovation whilst protect consumer safety. This is particularly pertinent given the gap between the regulation of supplements and that of functional ingredients.



Rising cost of product development: Companies are increasingly using a science driven approach to development new products which target diabetes. This cost time and resources and requires technical expertise. Through strategic alliances and acquisitions companies have begun to expand their product portfolios and technological capabilities.



Key reasons to purchase this research



Which companies and innovative products are available to diabetic consumers and what strategies and ingredients are companies adopting?



In what ways are companies utilising technologies to identify and validate new products which help regulate blood glucose, and to support claims?



What new market opportunities exist for food and drinks manufacturers to strengthen the line between food and pharma in the prevention of diabetes?



What the are key drivers for the emergence of healthcare nutrition and the development of personalized nutrition for diabetics, now and in the future?



What is the regulatory status of ingredients and supplements which target diabetes and how will changes in these regulations affect the industry?



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