Innovations in Trauma and Addiction with Landmark Recovery on VoiceAmerica

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/03/2020 -- VoiceAmerica, the leader in online media broadcasting and the largest producer and distributor of live internet talk radio, announced the newest podcast episode by Landmark Recovery "Innovations in Trauma and Addiction", with host, Zach Crouch, and guests, Dr. Lisa Najavits and Nancy Campbell, as they discuss the changes that are currently taking place within trauma and addiction. The episode played live on July 1st and can be found at Landmark Recovery Radio. In this episode we are joined by Dr. Lisa Najavits and Nancy Campbell. Dr. Najavits has written multiple books all following the topic of substance abuse including information on "Seeking Safety" which is a treatment model offered at Landmark Recovery. She recently released a book, "Finding Your Best Self" which takes its readers further in to the connection between trauma and addiction. After Dr. Najavits, Nancy Campbell takes over the conversation. Nancy Campbell serves as professor and Head of the Department of Science and Technology Studies taking place at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She joins us today to discuss her new book, "OD: Naloxone and the Politics of Overdose."



About Dr. Lisa Najavits:

Dr Najavits currently serves as an adjunct professor for the University of Massachusetts Medical School. She also took place on the faculty of Harvard Medical School for a total of 25 years. Dr. Najavits is the former president of the Society of Addiction Psychology of the American Psychological Association and has also written a good deed of books along with over 190 professional publications.



About Nancy Campbell

Nancy Campbell currently serves as Professor and Head of the Department of Science and Technology studies For Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute. She also is the historian of science and medicine who spends her time looking further into drug treatment, drug policy, and drug-using subcultures.



About Landmark Recovery:

Landmark Recovery offers individualized treatment, including detox, inpatient drug and alcohol rehab, intensive outpatient, and alumni programming to address addiction. Landmark has drug and alcohol rehabilitation centers in Carmel, Louisville, Oklahoma City and Lexington. They also have a sister company, Praxis by Landmark Recovery, that is based in Louisville, Kentucky and serves the Medicaid population. If you or a loved one need help with recovery, call 866-504- 8545 or visit Landmark Recovery .



About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica is the original digital broadcast company for the production and delivery of Live Internet Talk Radio programming and continues to be the industry leader in digital media, marketing, and distribution. We are the pioneers of digital radio programming and have been since 1999. We create and distribute over 500 unique and innovative radio programs for our millions of engaged listeners worldwide. Our network channels distribute live programs daily that reach a growing domestic and international audience who connect through all devices via our mobile, desktop, and tablet VoiceAmerica destinations. Learn more at http://www.voiceamerica.com. Download the VoiceAmerica App now to listen live on Apple and Android. follow us on Facebook and Twitter. Call us any time to find out how VoiceAmerica can help you reach your audience, 1-855-877-4666.