Innovative Baby Products Manufacturer Offering Generous Coupon

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2014 -- Visitors to MyRaZbaby.com, the official website of Innovative Baby Products specialist MyRaZbaby, can obtain a free 10% off coupon by liking the company on Facebook or signing up to its free newsletter.



Visitors to the website will be greeted by a friendly pop-up menu that allows them to conveniently like the company and/or register for the email newsletter immediately, thereby making them eligible for the generous discount.



In addition to the opportunity to save 10% on any order from MyRaZbaby.com, customers will also receive free shipping on orders worth $19.95 or more anywhere in the United States or Canada. Together these deals allow clients to enjoy substantial savings on the company's Personalized Pacifiers already affordable baby products.



The highly beneficial promotion reflects MyRaZbaby's commitment to provide clients with the best and most cost-effective solutions to common infant care needs. The company is best known for its signature Personalized Pacifiers, which feature a durable clasp that automatically encases the nipple when dropped, and other expertly-designed products such as pacifier holders, teethers, silicone toothbrushes, and aromatherapy.



About MyRaZbaby

An independent, family-owned company, MyRaZbaby seeks to redefine the baby products industry by placing an emphasis on quality, stylishness, and safety. All of its goods are built from baby-safe, BPA-free plastics and silicone.