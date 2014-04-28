Innovative Baby Products Manufacturer Offering Personalized Pacifiers

Miami, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- MyRaZbaby, a leading provider of Innovative Baby Products, is offering a wide selection of high-quality Personalized Pacifiers through its official website at MyRaZbaby.com.



One of the company's signature products, the Personalized Pacifiers can be customized with an infant’s name by request of the customer. They are composed of high-quality, domestically-sourced, and BPA-free plastic, making them both safe and durable.



In addition to their premium design, MyRaZbaby's pacifiers are known for their unique "Keep-it-Kleen" feature, in which a durable clasp automatically encases the nipple if the pacifier is dropped. This helps to rectify a common problem for mothers, reflecting the company’s responsiveness to the needs of parents and infants.



The Personalized Pacifiers are available in a wide variety of colors and patterns and can be ordered from MyRaZbaby.com's secure online shop. Other available products include personalized pacifier holders, teethers, silicone toothbrushes, and aromatherapy, all of which incorporate similar attractive and innovative designs.



The independent family-owned company is known for investing a meticulous attention to detail in all its products, in addition to providing professional and courteous customer service. All of its items can be researched and purchased through its official website, which includes an FAQ section and a blog that provides regular updates on products, specials, and more.