Innovative Baking Products Provider the Smart Baker Offers Customized Cupcake Tower

To help customers easily create a customized cupcake tower, the company’s website has a series of pre-defined options of the tower which they can select from. Options to tower specifications such as tower shape, number of tiers, spacing between tiers, tier size and top tier design are given to guide the interested prospects into creating their own specific cupcake tower. The company informed that if there are any other design requirements they can fulfill them as well, and once the final design has been approved by the client, the tower will be manufactured, carefully packed and shipped by them. The Smart Baker provides its products throughout the world and ensures that the shipping is as swift as possible.



Other products of the company such as the pre-cut parchment papers and cheat sheet aprons have also gained attention and have been complimented by many. The pre-cut parchment papers which come in various sizes and shapes have unique lift tabs to easily remove them from pans. Such subtle but highly effective variations are seen in every product of The Smart Baker. The cheat sheep aprons which comes in many colors and was listed as Top 10 Kitchen Must Haves, has upside down printing of common baking measurements for quick reference.



Other than customized cupcake stands the company is also providing various pre-designed cupcake towers that focus on displaying products or merchandise. The tiers of the cupcake towers are adjustable and preferred number can be added or removed. Certain towers such as the 4 Tier Holiday Tower are also designed according to special occasions.



The Smart Baker is one of the leading companies that provides innovative baking products such as Aprons, Cake Pop Stands, Cupcake and Treat Towers, Towels, Pre-Cut Parchments and various other accessories. Through their online platform, http://www.thesmartbaker.com/, specific details of their products can be viewed and ordered online.



