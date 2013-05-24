Innovative Biker Group Serves Up Erotic Rides, Costume Parties & Spiritual Redemption on Two Wheels

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2013 -- What Do Motorcycles, Costume Parties and Sacred Hindu Temples All Have in Common?



If you answered 'Biker Entourage', then you're probably one of a growing number of NYC-area bikers who've joined this "paradigm shift in motorcycling".



A self-described "gonzo motorcycle think-tank with an outside-the-box ethos," BEnt is inviting "motocycletterasts" to take part in its Gods of India Ride on Sunday, June 16th.



"We started the season with Erotic Ride, where we made stops at the Museum of Sex and then Shag, a female-owned sex shop in Williamsburg" says Biker Entourage founder, Deme Spy. "One of us did win a vibrator, but the highlight was definitely Chemistry," a celebrated erotic party. The theme was 'Easy Rider', and BEnt bikers gave joyrides around Williamsburg, as well as offering their bikes as props for the party.



So, after riding bacchanal urges, what does BEnt have in store for its next production? “A journey through space and Self” according to their invite, “as a quest for spiritual meaning inevitably follows the growth-release of hedonism."



Their Sunday ride will include an intensive morning introduction to Zen meditation, and a twisty run to a sacred Hindu Temple upstate (replete with fasting). "Then we ride like Lord Vishnu on his dragon-chariot back into the city, to a ridiculous, themed party by Carmel Productions" called, what else? Gods of India.



Invites and mailing list signups for rides can be found on their website, bikerentourage.com.



"We're just getting started, and we got plans" smiles Deme with a touch of menace. "Let's just say we're developing an augmented reality adventure for bikers . . . that'll rock their world."



Contact:

Deme Spy

bikerentourageATgmail.com

(347) 480-9990