Innovative Business Directory Gives Businesses an Exciting New Alternative to the Yellow Pages

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- Mnation.co, the company that brought mobile phone users a fun and powerful new way to locate businesses and communicate with friends by simply turning on their cell phones, has now developed business.mnation.co , a website that has been described as the alternative to the Yellow Pages . The original mnation.co idea was so successful that the owners of the company decided to take their concept to a new level by bringing their cutting edge technology to the area of business directory searches.



Business.mnation.co is very simple to use. Users simply enter the name or type and the location of the business they are looking for. The site will then list the businesses matching their criteria.



For small businesses the new website is a great tool to attract and retain customers. When local businesses register and list their operations on the site, it is easier for potential customers to find them. This is extremely important for businesses that want to be found and be seen online. business.mnation.co lets companies set up a simple online page so they can be found quickly and easily. Businesses can add pictures, a short description, location on a map, opening times, etc. of their firm to make their presence even more informative. This is especially beneficial for businesses like restaurants, shopkeepers, plumbers, and electricians who want to make a web site .



The consumer review plug-in that is incorporated into the site has proven especially valuable to local businesses. Like similar sites, customers can post reviews of the businesses listed, but unlike other sites, the companies listed can turn off the reviewplug-in if there is something posted that is inaccurate or out of bounds. That’s a game changer for businesses who don’t want to be damaged by one negative comment or one disgruntled consumer. Additionally, reviews can only be posted if a user has actually interacted with the business.



Registration on the site gives businesses the fastest way to get online and publicize all of their business information. The site also allows them to track how many customers visited their business.



To learn more visit http://business.mnation.co/ . mnation also has a presence on Facebook and Twitter.



Contact person: Jason

Company: S&S Tech

City: London

State: London

Country: UK

Email: pr@mnation.co