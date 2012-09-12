Innovative Commercials Getting Ready for the Super Bowl 2013

Chennai, Tamil Nadu -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2012 -- The Super bowl has always been the king of games when it comes to popularity and viewership. It is by far the most watched event and the highest TRP rated on the television with 60 to 80 million people tuned on at any giving moment. Since the start of the great Super bowl the viewership of this amazing sport has only been increasing many fold year on year. Due to the high interest levels of viewers, advertising during the event is of very high cost. A thirty second advertisement slot can easily reach millions of dollars during the Super bowl. The Ad slots for the upcoming Super bowl 2013 are nearly 90% booked already!



Many companies and brands take it as a pride to advertise their products during the Super bowl Sunday . Super bowl lovers also love to watch the innovative Super bowl commercials during the event. Companies are already geared up with their unique promotions for the Super bowl commercials 2013. The upcoming season of the Super bowl is happening on the Feb 3 2013 at the Mercedes Benz Super Dome in New Orleans. The big Sunday is more of a festival and is a national holiday in the US . Big companies like Audi, godaddy, Pepsi etc. are some of the prominent sponsors for the Super Bowl year on year. The expectations for the upcoming Super bowl 2013 have already reached heights among the viewers who are eagerly waiting for the big day, to see their favorite teams play. Every year while fans gather around their television sets to watch the big game, the excitement levels go high and special Super bowl recipes are made to add more thrill while watching the game. The tickets for the upcoming event are put up for sale already in popular websites. So lets keep fingers crossed and wait for the day to see how the upcoming Super bowl is going to entertain us all !



About Sports news group

Sports news group run a series of interesting Sports sites that are dedicated to bring in the most interesting and high quality Sports news targeted specifically to the fans of particular sports and events .



Contact:

Stewart James

Sports news group

kaviraj.it@gmail.com

Location : Chennai , India

http://www.superbowl2013.biz