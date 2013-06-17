Innovative Engineering, Inc Is Available in Woodstock, GA for Structural Engineering, Design and Analysis

Woodstock, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2013 -- If you need a structural design firm in Atlanta, then you can now look to Innovative Engineering Inc.



Diverse Experience

From the Norway Pavilion at Epcot Center to an eighteen-story office building in Georgia, from an air conditioned curbside counter for Delta Air Lines to an emergency structural integrity evaluation at Atlanta Motor Speedway, our structural engineers have an established track record of providing responsive services and quality performance that is next to none. Our clients routinely compliment us on our ability to do what we say we can do, such as meeting deadlines, and the quality of our drawings and submittals.



Clients Include:

- Delta Airlines

- Air Tran Airways

- Atlantic Southeast Airlines

- ACE Hardware Corp.

- Avis rent A Car System

- Choice Hotels International

- Coca Cola Company

- Comfort Inn

- Konica Minolta



Innovative Engineering Inc's structural engineering experience is diverse and deep and offers a strong portfolio of corporate, commercial, healthcare, education, government, housing and industrial clients. We strive to create structural designs that compliment the architecture and provide practical and economical design solutions. Your projects will benefit by using an engineering firm that helps create design harmony, and has the ability to consistently provide thorough design documents that minimize errors, omissions and change orders during construction.



About Innovative Engineering Inc

Innovative Engineering Inc. (IEI) was founded in 1995 and is an award-winning structural engineering firm in Atlanta that provides traditional and specialty engineering services to the design and construction industry. We pride ourselves on maintaining technical expertise in leading-edge design and analysis techniques, codes and software, and producing outstanding project designs that meet or exceed our client’s expectations.



Contact

Scott, Weiland Innovative Engineering, Inc

3380 Trickum Road

Building 500, Suite 100

Woodstock, GA

770-517-5508