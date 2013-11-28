Innovative Entrepreneurs Seek Funding Support via Indiegogo for the Expansion of 'Deals 4 DoGooders'.

Summerland, British Columbia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2013 -- Don DeGagne and Cameron Bowyer, two entrepreneurs from Summerland, British Columbia have created Deals 4 DoGooders, a unique and revolutionary, free fundraising service for community causes.



Deals 4 DoGooders is a purpose driven company that raises money for local community causes through our unique fundraising website deals4doGooders.com. They provide the opportunity for local fundraisers and merchants to partner in sustainable fundraising relationships that increase economic activity in communities.



Don and Cameron have had a great 6 month test run in 9 medium to small Okanagan Valley communities (total population 250,000) that has proven that their concept is viable and of interest to fundraisers, consumers and businesses. With funding support, they will further their growth in the Okanagan while working towards expansion into major markets such as Vancouver, Seattle, or Calgary and beyond.

Up to this point, they have invested over $40,000, in this venture. This includes $17,500 in savings, $25,000 borrowed and, collectively they have put in over three thousand hours of "sweat equity". Reaching the campaign goal will allow them to move into a major market by the summer of 2014.

This campaign will receive all funds raised even if it does not reach its goal of $65,000. Funding duration: November 11, 2013 - December 24, 2013 (11:59pm PT).



Indiegogo Page: http://bit.ly/1aOHXTi