Innovative Essentials Announces New Additions to Product Line

Innovative Essentials, a leading provider of ergonomic workspace solutions for both home and office, has announced the addition of new products to its innovative product line. The new products include products such as an iPad mount and new sit to stand up desk designs, as well as updated multi-monitor stands and accessories.



“In the last few years, we’ve seen massive changes in both the electronics industry and in our understanding of ergonomics,” explains Wilber Cortez, CEO. “These changes affect the way we work at our desks, whether at home or in the office, and our products are designed to ensure that our customers can work comfortably and safely.”



Innovative Essentials offers a wide range of products that enhance comfort, safety and security in the workplace. Among its newest products are various mounts designed specifically for the iPad. These include desk mounts for ease of access at home or in the office, as well as counter mounts with special security features designed for use in displays, kiosks, and self-service booths. Each mount is designed to keep the iPad stable, secure, and easily accessible.



Other new products include updates to the company’s line of stand desks and height adjustable workspaces. In many environments, a stand desk is preferable to a traditional seated desk, especially where the user uses the desk briefly in the course of their routine. Additionally, numerous studies have shown that prolonged periods of sitting can impact a user’s health. Stand Up desks allow workers to work in a standing position, increasing circulation and reducing lower back and neck strain.



Innovative Essentials also offers an extensive line of chairs, traditional desks, monitor stands and other ergonomic solutions for the home and office. For more information, visit http://www.innovativeessentials.com/.



About Innovative Essentials

Innovative Essentials is a company dedicated to providing innovative ergonomic solutions for the home and office. With a focus on delivering innovative products, stellar customer service and competitive prices, the company is trusted by many businesses and office owners for technologically advanced products.