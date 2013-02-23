Innovative Essentials Offers Innovative New Products

Houston, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/23/2013 -- InnovativeEssentials, the leading online supplier of high quality innovative products for the home and office, is now offering new iPad mounts and stands. These new mounts come in a variety of styles and functions based on customer preference or necessity. This comes as good news to users of the popular Apple product who are looking for innovative ways to improve the use and security of the tablet at an affordable price.



The iPad tablet has revolutionized the way in which people work, browse the Internet, play games and much more. Likewise, its many applications and user-friendly interface has made the iPad ideal for many businesses with self-service or kiosk type settings. InnovativeEssentials.com’s new iPad mounts and stands are designed to enhance use, yet maintain the security of the device for businesses of all kinds.



The new iPad mounts come in a wide variety of options. The 7000 Arm & iPad Holder – with home button access, for example, is a state-of-the-art iPad holder designed to effectively secure the iPad from theft, while allowing adjustability and clear access to the iPad’s screen. The 8438 Secure iPad® Holder is an inexpensive mount designed to give the option of blocking or unblocking the home button, along with being compatible with all Innovative VESA mounts. InnovativeEssentials.com recommends customers peruse their selection to find the appropriate mount for their particular office situation.



InnovativeEssentials.com offers large selection of high quality home and office products. They supply innovative solutions to anyone seeking a best-in-class sit stand desk, LCD monitor arm, Lafer Recliner, dual monitor stand and much more. Their new iPad mounts and stands represent the latest in iPad mounting technology and InnovativeEssentials.com looks forward to continuing to offer the highest quality innovative home and office products online.



About Innovative Essential

InnovativeEssential.com is a leading supplier of ergonomic and innovative home and office products. Their high quality products are designed to reflect best-in-class style and comfort while maintaining affordable pricing. They offer daily specials, referral discounts, corporate discounts, low pricing guarantees, and simple account management. They focus on excellent customer service, including live online support. They process all orders immediately with instant email verification. For more information, visit www.innovativeessentials.com or follow them on Facebook, Twitter, Google+, LinkedIn or Pinterest.