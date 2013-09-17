Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Innovative Flavor and Fragrance Technologies and Emerging Markets market report to its offering

This 550-page thought-provoking report on performance, capabilities, goals and strategies of the major competitors in the worldwide flavor and fragrance market is designed to provide the flavor and fragrance industry executives with strategically significant competitor information, analysis, and insight critical to the development and implementation of effective marketing and R&D programs. The report’s major objectives include:



To establish a comprehensive, factual, annually-updated and cost-effective information base on performance, capabilities, goals and strategies of the world’s leading flavor and fragrance companies.



To help current suppliers realistically assess their financial, marketing and technological capabilities vis-a-vis leading competitors.



To assist potential market entrants in evaluating prospective acquisitions and joint venture candidates.



To complement organizations’ internal competitor information gathering efforts by providing strategic analysis, data interpretation and insight.



To identify the least competitive market niches with significant growth potential.



Rationale:



Strategic assessment of the competitive environment is becoming widely recognized as one of the highest priority management responsibilities --the task crucial to business survival, growth and profitability.Timely and factual competitive intelligence is vital to the success of all business functions,



particularly Marketing, Planning, R&D and Manufacturing. In a highly dynamic and fragmented flavor and fragrance market, besieged by intense competition,the ability to anticipate new product introductions and marketing strategies is particularly important and spells the difference between success and failure.



Methodology:



The Top 10 report is based on a combination of primary and secondary information sources, including interviews with executives, industry experts, financial analysts, and others knowledgeable of the companies’ current operations and future strategic directions. The report also includes information generated at industry shows, marketing conferences, and scientific symposia that occurred during the course of the study. In addition to primary information sources, the study is based on data retrieved from Venture Planning Group’s proprietary information base, which was developed in the course of continuous monitoring of the industry, as well



as over 100 previous syndicated studies and numerous singleclient assignments. This database contains current information on major companies,technologies, products, and executives worldwide Moreover, a comprehensive review of the Top 10 companies’ product and financial literature, business and technical periodicals, and pertinent industry analyst reports was conducted.



To view the table of contents for this market research report please visit

http://www.reportstack.com/product/142027/innovative-flavor-and-fragrance-technologies-and-emerging-markets.html