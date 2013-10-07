Innovative Housing Solutions Helping Millions Get Custom Built Homes

Arroyo Grande, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- ‘Innovative Housing Solutions’, a renowned name when it comes to building solutions providers, has emerged as a preferred alternative for millions in the central coast for getting a quality, custom built home. The company is also known to streamline the process of purchase and sale of new custom built homes. The Innovative Housing Solution designs, plans and constructs homes as per the needs of clients. You will be impressed with how the company handles various warranty types to ensure all issues are dealt with ease.



When contacted, a representative of the company said, “We are very happy for the marked rise in number of customers in recent past. The reason behind our success is our constant effort, devotion of our team and the commitment for our work from the beginning to completion of a project. We prepare dream houses for our clients with the help of our dedicated and highly qualified staff.” He further added, “We aim to provide dream custom homes to our customers and continue serving clients in times to come as well.”



Sources confirmed that Innovative Housing Solutions provides home building services according to the needs of the clients. The company offers a detailed review on custom home building along with advice regarding the features, functions, protection and warranty of the home. Buyers can also get the pre-construction and post-construction suggestions from the company. The company makes it easy with unique customer service plans including one-month check-up, six months check-up and one-year check-up among others. There's no other home buying experience like it that gives you what you want at a price you can afford.



IHS can provide expert assistance with the sale of your home as well. A sales representative of the company acts as a guide and helps in all related aspects. Primary areas of operations of company include San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, Paso Robles and Santa Barbara, Arroyo Grande, Santa Maria, Pismo Beach, Shell Beach, Avila Beach among others. Marc from the company added, “We started our mission with building only small-scale projects at first. Later we became one of the most preferred constructors of custom home building in the Central Coast.”



With decades of experience and unmatched quality and customer service, there's no better choice than custom built homes by IHS. Start making your dream home a reality with Innovative Housing Solutions, Inc. serving California's central coast and surrounding areas. Talk to one of their agents today to begin your custom home building experience.



About Innovative Housing Solutions

Innovative Housing Solutions is California based company that started operations in the year 1988. The company provides customized home solutions and deal with the process of purchase and sale of new custom build homes. For more information visit their website at http://innovativehousingsolutions.net or call 805-431-0906



Contact Information

Contact Person: Jason Blankenship

Contact Number: 805-431-0906

Email id: Jasonone@Charter.net

Website: http://innovativehousingsolutions.net

Address: 332 Creekview Way, Arroyo Grande, CA 93420