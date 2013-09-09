Innovative IDX Broker Software Integrates Simple and Easy-to-Use Online Property Search on Real Estate Website

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/09/2013 -- Today, IDX, Inc. announces Kim Heddinger is the latest real estate professional to adopt a customizable IDX solution for her online realty solution. Now, the website Heddinger supports can quickly match Eugene, Oregon home seekers with properties, through her incredibly thorough property search page. Regional MLS (RMLS) listings were once only available for agents and brokers to sort through. Heddinger has made these properties accessible to almost everyone through her website, where her IDX solution displays the detailed listing data of thousands of RMLS homes. Never before has such a comprehensive online property search been so simple and easy-to-use.



Heddinger has adopted the dynamic IDX Broker for her website, instantly synchronizing thousands of properties with her search page, in an effort to give her clients and other potential homebuyers a complete group of homes to search through. By doing this, Heddinger is helping these home seekers become more educated about the real estate market and their own home search. On the website Heddinger has enabled an IDX solution on, potential buyers can customize their own search parameters to narrow the RMLS property listings quickly, while finding homes based on their needs, desires and budgets.



Benefits of enabling an IDX solution on her website extend beyond the clients Heddinger represents. She also gains monumentally by choosing to integrate IDX Broker software onto her website. Through an administrative login portal Heddinger can access the tools to help her manage her website. Here, she can edit CSS and global wrappers to design a unique branding that represents her online real estate solution and her business in general. By adding an IDX solution, Heddinger has made it simpler to utilize the search capabilities of her website and has revolutionized the way she conducts her business online.



About Kim Heddinger

“Kim Heddinger, Principal Broker and co-owner of Golden Realty is also a Certified Residential Specialist, serving Eugene/Springfield and Lane County, Oregon. Kim is recognized among top Realtors® in the state of Oregon, and has been assisting people buy and sell homes since 1992. In 2012, Kim was awarded REALTOR of the Year for her leadership in the industry who works hard on behalf of her clients and peers.

Kim is a native of Eugene, Oregon, with a degree from the University of Oregon in Communications. Kim prides herself in continually striving to maintain and achieve a high knowledge base through continuing her education in real estate. To date, Kim has earned such designations as Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Accredited Buyer's Representative (ABR) Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), and ePRO, a designation specializing in the advancement of real estate technology.”



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .