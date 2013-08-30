Innovative IDX Broker Software Simplifies Online Property Search for Real Estate Professionals and Potential Tennessee Buyers

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to announce real estate agent Brandon Buchanan has adopted his own customizable IDX solution, to enable his realty website with a powerful property search. Buchanan has made the online home search monumentally easier for himself and his clients by syncing his website with IDX Broker software, which in turn syncs with Central West Tennessee (CWTAR) to extract raw listing data and seamlessly display it on the search page Buchanan supports. Finding a property in Jackson, Tennessee has never been easier, especially online, for home seekers.



By enabling a custom IDX solution, Buchanan can offer his clients a thorough online search from the convenience of his website. The five unique search functions IDX Broker implemented on his search page allows home seekers to create their own search parameters, save these preferences and elect to receive automatic email alerts notifying them when a property matching their request is posted with CWTAR. These detailed property listings were once only available to a select few, but now Buchanan and his clients can access thousands of CWTAR listings with the click of a mouse. His website is truly revolutionary.



Administrative functions are just as simple for Buchanan to manage as the rest of his website. He can attain a new level of freedom over his website and its functionality and design, by entering his personalized administrative login portal. Here, Buchanan can connect with clients, monitor site traffic, catch-up on CWTAR news and market trends and even pursue new clients through his lead generation system. Buchanan has more access and control over his real estate website than ever before.



About Brandon Buchanan

Brandon Buchanan is a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker Real Estate Now of Jackson, Tennessee. His memberships include:



National Association of Realtors

Tennessee Association of Realtors

CWTAR

Certified Commercial Investment Member – Candidate

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce

Member Jackson’s Finest Young Professionals



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .