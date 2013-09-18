Innovative IDX Broker Software Syncs Thousands of Property Listings Instantly on Las Vegas Realty Site

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/18/2013 -- Las Vegas, Nevada real estate Kathy Little has chosen to upgrade her professional website by adding a custom IDX solution to her search page, thanks to IDX, Inc. and the IDX Broker software they supply to her. Greater Las Vegas (GLVAR) listings are synced to her search capabilities automatically, with the dynamic IDX solution Little now employs. Finding homes online was once a daunting and incomplete task. Now, with IDX Broker, home seekers can experience the most thorough and efficient online search from the convenience of the website of Little.



Unique search functions are enabled on the website Little hosts, thanks to her customized IDX solution. Potential buyers looking for homes around Las Vegas can now quickly and easily narrow the GLVAR to display only homes relevant to their search. The advanced search tool allows home seekers to specify what style, school district and even construction options they desire from a home. These search parameters can be saved and used again during a later search or they can be used to setup automatic email notifications from the GLVAR and Little, alerting buyers when a property matching their requests is listed online. The IDX solution Little has adopted has revolutionized her real estate website for her clients and other home seekers.



Her IDX solution has not only changed the way Little presents listings online, it has also dramatically simplified her own job. Managing a real estate website has never been easier, thanks to the tools IDX Broker supplies to agents and brokers, like Little. She can access her client contact information and even their saved search preferences to better understand their needs from the home buying experience, as well as manage the search features her IDX solution enabled on her website. The revolutionary IDX technology Little now employs has not only created an easy-to-use real estate search page, but also made her job all the more simple.



About Kathy Little

Kathy Little is a real estate broker with Realty One Group of Las Vegas, Nevada.A few of her accomplishments include:



Certified Foreclosure Alternative Consultant - CFAC

Certified Residential Specialist - CRS

Certified Summerlin Sales Specialist

more than 175+ Families Served

2007 - Voted Top 10 Most Dependable Real Estate Agent

2007 - Citizen of Distinction Award/FIT Award with Senatorial and Congressional Recognition

2011 - Inducted in Martial Arts "Masters Hall of Fame"



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker Wordpress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit www.idxbroker.com .