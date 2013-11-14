Innovative IDX Solution Syncs Thousands of Virginia Property Listings to Coldwell Banker Website

Eugene, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/14/2013 -- IDX, Inc. is pleased to announce Aaron Banikiotes has become the latest real estate professional to join the growing network of agents and brokers that have adopted a customizable IDX solution. As a Reston, Virginia broker, Banikiotes has the ability to display and sync thousands of Metropolitan Regional Information System (MRIS) listings on his website. Potential buyers can now experience an unprecedented level of freedom and search customization by utilizing the immensely helpful tools Banikiotes has integrated onto his website.



Coldwell Banker now boasts five unique search features on their website, thanks to Banikiotes and IDX Broker. From Banikiotes’ search pages, home seekers can simply and quickly find the home of their dreams by customizing their search preferences and enabling parameters by which to retrieve MRIS listings. Potential buyers can even save these specifications and use them in future online property searches, or they can elect to receive email notifications when a home matching their requests is listed online. Either way, Reston home seekers have never experienced a more helpful or comprehensive online real estate search.



An administrative login page makes it so easy for Banikiotes to monitor his site traffic, receive up-to-the-minute MRIS price fluctuations and market trend reports and even grow his business by connecting to potential clients online. The client lead generation system and the ability to effectively and efficiently manage his real estate website are just a few of the added benefits Banikiotes receives with his adoption of IDX Broker software. By adding a customizable IDX solution, Banikiotes has transformed his professional website to be the most effective real estate resource for his Nevada clients.



About Aaron Banikiotes

Aaron Banikiotes is a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker of Reston, Virginia.



About IDX, Inc.

Based in Eugene, Oregon, IDX Inc. is nationally known as a leading provider of real estate search applications. IDX, Inc. actively manages more than $1 trillion worth of active listings data from more than 500 individual Multiple Listings Services (MLS). IDX, Inc. provides integrated IDX software, customizable listing search utilities and lead management tools for real estate based websites (IDX Broker). In addition to the primary web-based software, IDX also provides an integrated WordPress widget for use in WordPress based blogs and websites (IDX Broker WordPress Plugin) as well as a dedicated mobile application available for the iPhone and iPad (myAgent IDX). The entire suite of real estate software available from IDX is easy to manage and maintain and helps real estate professionals display real estate data from their multiple listing service (MLS) regardless of their technical ability. For more information on all the services provided by IDX, Inc., please visit http://www.idxbroker.com.