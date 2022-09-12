Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Long Term Investor Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2022 -- Certain directors of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NYSE: IIPR stocks, concerns whether certain Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the true values of Innovative Industrial Properties' properties are significantly lower than Innovative Industrial Properties represents, that existential issues in its top customers, that that as a result, its top customers may not be able to continue making payments to Innovative Industrial Properties and Innovative Industrial Properties would face significant issues replacing these customers, and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times



Those who purchased shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



