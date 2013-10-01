Innovative Juggling Company Launch Their Website in the UK Market

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/01/2013 -- The largest juggling website in France is calling all young people in the UK to get involved in an exciting new pastime. The launch of their website in the UK market will mean a comprehensive range of unusual and stylish props, resources and equipment is now available to kick start juggling as a hobby.



'Passe Passe' are one of the most successful juggling companies in France and their store is the largest in the country. Offering a huge product range to catch the eye of anyone looking for a new and exciting hobby, 'Passe Passe' are dedicated to making juggling a trendy pastime for any youngster.



Products range from a variety of juggling balls, in a number of sizes (to cater for varying levels of expertise) to diabolos, torches and fireballs. With product lines more exciting than ever before, customers are able to purchase juggling supplies complete with LEDs, glitter and UV glow features! The website also boasts a variety of other circus props such as unicycles, stilts and trapeze equipment to ensure juggling as a hobby has never been so exciting!



The company pride themselves on shipping out quality products with exceptional service and speed of delivery and also boast an incredibly user friendly website, with categorised products into levels of expertise, ages and sizes. In addition to this, they have a page dedicated to performance products. Once a hobby has begun, customers can rely on Passe Passe to provide them with every essential juggling resource that they require as they progress in confidence and skill!



About Passe Passe

Established 1993 in France, 'Passe Passe' have recently launched in the UK. They sell an extensive range of juggling equipment for novices through to experts, along with a range of DVDs and books to support new jugglers in their quest to master the hobby. To find out more please visit the official website at http://www.passepasse.com or the twitter page @Passepassecom to get involved.



Contacts: Kelly White

Email: kelly@redcowseo.co.uk

Telephone: 07710679601