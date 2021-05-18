Digital Body Language: How to Build Trust and Connection with Maureen Metcalf of Innovating Leadership and Special Guest Author Erica Dhawan

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/18/2021 -- The interview airs live on VoiceAmerica's global network and is available on-demand within 24 hours: https://www.voiceamerica.com/show/2472/innovating-leadership-co-creating-our-future.



In a world of work-from-home and so much of our personal interaction being digital, we need to understand what we are conveying by digital body language. Erica Dhawan joins Maureen to share findings from her newest book – Digital Body Language – which decodes the new signals and cues of effective collaboration and teamwork in a digital-first human workplace. Listeners will learn to investigate and improve their own digital body language so that they can support a silo-breaking, trust-filled environment at their places of work. Listeners will understand that the language and punctuation we use across all mediums requires that we be careful, conscious and considerate, and always mindful of how our recipients might respond.



The pace of change in the world is increasing exponentially and shows no signs of slowing. Leadership is evolving, and organizations require more and more innovative leaders to keep up. Many leaders update what they lead but not how they think about and act as leaders. They become outdated, and their stakeholders pay the price. This podcast focuses on helping leaders update their leadership skills.



About Erica Dhawan

Erica is the Founder & CEO of Cotential, a global organization that helps companies, leaders, and managers leverage 21st century collaboration skills and behaviors to improve game changing performance. She is the co-author of the bestselling book Get Big Things Done: The Power of Connectional Intelligence, named #1 on What Corporate America is Reading. Dhawan was named by Thinkers50 as "The Oprah of Management Ideas" and featured as one of the Top 20 Management Experts around the world by GlobalGurus. She hosts the award-winning podcast 'Masters of Leadership.' Erica speaks on global stages ranging from the World Economic Forum at Davos and TED to companies such as Coca-Cola, Fedex, Goldman Sachs, Walmart, SAP, and Cisco. Erica writes for Harvard Business Review, Forbes, Fast Company. She has degrees from Harvard University, MIT Sloan, and The Wharton School.



About Maureen Metcalf

Maureen Metcalf – Founder, CEO, and Board Chair of the Innovative Leadership Institute is a highly sought-after expert in anticipating and leveraging future business trends. She helps leaders elevate the quality of their leadership and transform their organizations to create sustainable systemic outcomes. Maureen is a Fellow with the International Leadership Association.



About the Innovative Leadership Institute

The Innovative Leadership Institute helps elevate leadership quality globally and works with leaders to co-create a thriving future. Its work includes assisting leaders in navigating disruptive trends by transforming themselves and their organizations to thrive now and in the future. https://www.innovativeleadershipinstitute.com/



About the Live Global Talk Radio Show, Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future

Innovating Leadership: Co-Creating Our Future features interviews with global business executives, thought leaders, and academics in a wide range of industries. Host Maureen Metcalf and her guests discuss their most pressing issues and the innovative approaches they have used to transform their challenges into opportunities – the art of the pivot. The podcasts provide an in-depth analysis of topics leaders need to understand and offer practical applications to immediately help listeners put what they learn into action.



