Innovative New Online Baby Store Set to Launch

Melbourne, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/20/2013 -- Baby Collective is a new online baby store based in Australia that will go live in three months. The innovative new ecommerce firm is designed around the idea of a collective that allows parents who share the common interest of finding what’s best for their babies to come together to purchase the best, latest and most popular baby products available. The owners of Baby Collective wants to create a site that not only serviced as a retail store for baby products but that would also give parents the chance to communicate their thoughts about the best baby products and share their ideas and product evaluations with other parents. The site is more than a store; it’s a community parents looking out for the best interests of their children.



The website is scheduled to go live in May 2013 and the initial investment rounds were fully subscribed. Analysts who have met with the owners and studied the site’s business and marketing plans have been quick to draw comparisons with other recent Australian ecommerce startup successes such as The Iconic and Surf Stich.



Several key features of the site set it apart from other current ecommerce offering including the fact that their business is 100% online so there is little overhead which means the company can offer incredible competitive pricing. The owners have also looked far and wide to be able to offer the largest selection of baby products.



What really sets the company apart from others is their plan to offer free shipping on every order and free 60 day returns if a customer is not satisfied with any product they purchased. Baby Collective executives have also developed a detailed plan for customer service and experience that is based on the best industry standards and that includes live chat and customer support built into the website experience.



