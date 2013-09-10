Innovative Photoshop Video Tutorials Offered by Rocket Banner Company

Irving, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- Rocket Banner, the premium online retailer of high-quality, professionally crafted banners, is getting a lot of attention lately for their Photoshop video tutorials that helps teach customers how to create attractive and attention-grabbing banners. The tutorials include in-depth and easy-to-follow instructions about topics like graphic styles, alignment, and importing clip art.



In addition to the handy video tutorials about Photoshop, customers can rest assured that Rocket Banner provides the best value for the money of any company in the business. Rocket Banner’s unbeatable prices on vinyl banners are guaranteed to be the lowest in the industry due to the company’s efficient production methods and low overhead.



Banners come in a variety of shapes and sizes, from two foot by four foot banners with eight inch lettering, to jumbo four foot by 20 foot banners with 27 inch lettering. Banner printing is almost always available on the same day the order is processed, and the shipment always leaves the warehouse within 24 hours.



The premium wholesale banners from Rocket Banner are available in four different grades: text only, economy, intermediate and premium. Text only banners are the least customizable and are only available with white backgrounds, but they are also the most inexpensive banners in terms of surface area that are available on the market today. Economy banners are slightly more expensive than text only banners, but they allow for complete background customization and come with reinforced grommet holes, which are normally the weakest part of the banner. The intermediate grade banner is similar to the economy banner, except that the entire border of the banner is reinforced with power tape to make the banner extra durable. Premium banners possess the same qualities as intermediate banners, but they also feature a high resolution print, which makes the colors appear brighter and more lively.



Anyone who would like to order vinyl banners from the most affordable banner maker in the business is encouraged to visit the website; there, they can read more about the various types and styles of banners that are available, as well as browse through the Photoshop video tutorials.



About Rocket Banner

Rocket Banner is the nation’s online source for digitally printed, full-color vinyl banners. Rocket Banner’s easy to use interactive designer allows customers to quickly design their own vinyl banners or upload their own images. Rocket Banner provides custom vinyl banners at a fraction of the cost of a traditional sign company. For more information, please visit www.RocketBanner.com.