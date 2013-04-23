Innovative Production Team Announce an Independent Feature Film Which Looks to Drive Plot & Passion to the Forefront in Place of Visual Effects and Funding

Bangalore, India -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- Produced by Sumit Ghosh Media and benefiting from the talent and flair of Saad Khan, who both wrote and directed the film, 'Station' is a dramatic thriller awaiting a 2013 release.



Due to the incredible revenue potential of the big screen, it's unfortunately becoming more commonplace for industry giants to neglect the fundamental and essential components such as storyline, apt casting and originality, which are so crucial in creating memorable films. Instead, they are often substituting elements of great film-making with 'stars' and exorbitant special effects budgets. This can often be incredibly stifling for new talent and creative minds, preventing movies with just the right balance, from making it onto the big screen.



Whilst due to be released as an independent feature film, a unique driving element behind the creation of the release is the passionate enthusiasm to prove that although competing with multi-million dollar budget movies from Hollywood based studios, films crafted skilfully and thoughtfully with intriguing story-lines, careful casting and passionate dedication, are indeed capable of making waves in the highly competitive niche of film-making.



One such current example is Station. Written and directed by Saad Khan, whose short film was selected and screened at the Cannes Film Festival and has creatively assisted Oscar nominated Filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker. Produced by Sumit Ghosh, a Venture Capitalist with a dedication towards promoting new talent, 'Station' is co-produced by Phoenix Entertainment in association with Gold Chase Motion Pictures. To watch the official trailer please visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bjLLdlMfV9E&feature=youtube_gdata_player or for further information, please visit the 'Station' facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/StationTheFilm



