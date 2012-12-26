Innovative Results, an Orange County Gym Attends the Bride World Expo at the O.C. Fairgrounds on January 5

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/26/2012 -- Innovative Results, an Orange County gym known for its creative methods of making fitness individualized and interesting for the participants, will be attending the Bride World Expo at the O.C. Fairgrounds on January 5th.



Innovative Results uses a system involving mindset, movement, and recovery to help brides look their best on their big day. While most brides turn to cardio to get in shape, the Innovative Results method combines functional strength training and cardio with proper recovery and fueling to help brides get toned and lose body fat.



“It is important to do more than cardio when trying to get in shape for your wedding,” explained Innovative Results Trainer Cori Lefkowith. “Cardio may initially help you lose weight, but it won’t help you keep it off and it won’t make you look as toned as an integrated strength and cardio program will.”



Brides attending the event will be given a Bridal Transformation workbook designed by Innovative Results full of tips, workouts, meal plans and recipes.



About Innovative Results

Innovative Results is the premiere fitness provider in Irvine, CA. Their variety of services (personal training, boot camp, workshops), passion for helping people and dedication to improvement has proven to help people get incredible results.



