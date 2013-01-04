Innovative Results - an Orange County Gym Helps Transform the Local Community

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/04/2013 -- Innovative Results, a fitness gym of personal trainers bordering the cities of Irvine, Newport Beach, and Costa Mesa, donates $12,400 to help transform the local community for Christmas. These Orange County Personal Trainers are using the gift cards to give back to the community they love. Fitness results are about transformation, and transformation is about sacrifice, hope, and hard work.



This Orange County-based fitness gym understands sacrifice. Over the past year they have donated over 3,000 hours to the local community in Irvine, Newport Beach, and Costa Mesa, through transformation challenges, high school sports performance programs, and more recently, the partnership with The Crossing Church. After weekly donations from a charity bootcamp to stop world poverty, Innovative Results donated $12,400 in gift cards for personal training to give back to the community for its own transformation.



This transformation is about hope in the community as Innovative Results partnered with The Crossing Church’s “25 Days of Christmas,” a giving campaign to spread love and charity this Christmas season. Hope for transformational change in the local community through physical, mental, financial, and spiritual health.



Innovative Results owners, Corey Beasley and Aaron Guyett, believe that giving in hope is an excellent way to end the Holiday Season and go into the New Year. They donated these personal training gift cards to key leaders throughout the community, to include: City Hall, Schools, Police Department, Fire Department, Married Couples Celebrating 25 Years of Marriage, and the local church. These Orange County Personal Trainers have been working hard to help improve the community with more than sacrifice and hope.



About Innovative Results

Innovative Results has been training clients from Irvine, Newport Beach, Costa Mesa, and other Orange County cities, plus they have improved high school, college, and professional teams using their sports performance programs. Innovative Results is not afraid of the hard work it takes to be the household name for fitness results in Orange County. By donating $12,400 in personal training gift cards this orange county personal training company is looking forward to serving its local community to help improve the local community. “All in the name of transformation,” said Jessica Ciske, Innovative Results’ Executive Administrator.



Innovative Results is enjoying the gift of giving this Holiday Season, by giving transformation to their local community this year.



