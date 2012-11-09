Innovative Results Boot Camp Raises over $2500 for Children's Charity

Costa Mesa, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- Innovative Results has teamed up with Compassion International and The Crossing church to use the profits from their Saturday morning Orange County boot camps to make a positive difference in the lives of needy children and their families.



Innovative Results began holding their fundraising Orange County boot camps in May of 2012. Since then, Innovative Results has raised over $2500.00 to provide assistance not only to local families, but also to impoverished children and families in El Salvador and Uganda.



Through their mission work in El Salvador, Compassion International was able to use the funds raised by the Innovative Results Orange County boot camps to complete a new classroom for 35 children. The classroom will be used to introduce children to the Compassion International program.



This teaching program created by Compassion International also makes sure each child gets at least one nutritious meal per day; in some of the areas which Compassion International serves, this may be the only meal that child receives in a day.



The donation from Innovative Results was also used to help Compassion International and The Crossing hold a children’s fair. This event involved over 200 children and helped create a sense of community while also helping to raise awareness of Compassion International’s mission and the assistance they can provide.



Compassion International is a Christian mission program best known for their child sponsorship programs. The funds they raise are used to educate and feed impoverished children worldwide and to help support mothers in poverty stricken countries.



The Crossing church is a non-denominational congregation located in Costa Mesa.



Innovative Results, also located in Costa Mesa, is a fitness facility whose primary focus is on boot camps and individually tailored personal training.



The Innovative Results charitable boot camps are held every Saturday morning at 10 AM.



